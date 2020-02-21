TrustVerse Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $236,115.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00049513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00491526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.03 or 0.06664458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00070710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027441 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010307 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

