Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) Stock Price Down 0%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.23, approximately 41,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2019, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers with dynamic positioning technology.

