TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.91. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

