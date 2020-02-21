Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $1,958,811.17 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $126.71. 2,698,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
