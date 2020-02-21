Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $1,958,811.17 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $126.71. 2,698,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 39,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

