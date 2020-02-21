U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 906,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 4,906,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

