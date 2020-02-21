UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.31 ($75.94).

Shares of BAS opened at €61.40 ($71.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.87 and a 200 day moving average of €64.64.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

