UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.52 ($77.34).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €78.16 ($90.88) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 1 year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.12.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

