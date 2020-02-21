UBS Group Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $60.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.84.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $65.18 on Friday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $41,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,524 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 440,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

