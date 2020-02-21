UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTG. Morgan Stanley raised Hastings Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.85 ($2.60).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

LON HSTG opened at GBX 184.75 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.11. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.