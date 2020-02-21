UBS Group Reiterates €104.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €104.00 ($120.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.46 ($115.65).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €93.46 ($108.67) on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.21.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

