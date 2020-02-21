UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.05

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.05 and traded as low as $228.00. UIL shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 241.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 244.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,470.08 ($3,249.25). Also, insider Alison Hill bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

