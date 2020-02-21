Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ultra Clean updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.52 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.52 EPS.

UCTT stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 19,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,504. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

