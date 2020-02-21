Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) shares traded down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97, 3,596,779 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,759,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 218.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

