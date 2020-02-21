UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $150,937.75 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Martin Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of UniFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.69. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

