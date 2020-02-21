United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 370.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 88,171 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

