United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $10.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 607.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 529,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 431,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. 3,990,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,001,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

