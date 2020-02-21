United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.10 ($13.23).

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.92) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 991.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 879.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total transaction of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

