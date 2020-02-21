Universa (UTNP) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Universa has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universa has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.02960809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

