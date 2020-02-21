Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Down 0.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $168.89 and last traded at $178.77, approximately 1,502,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 555,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Universal Display by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

