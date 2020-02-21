Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.29 million.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 147,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares in the company, valued at $38,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,137 shares of company stock worth $342,716. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

