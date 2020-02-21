Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.99. Urban One shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 15,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $31,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 593,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,521.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $146,213. Company insiders own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

