US Bancorp DE Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,677 shares of company stock worth $8,952,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. 3,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

