US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,305 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

