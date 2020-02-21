US Bancorp DE Purchases 41,513 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 79.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 203,798 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USAK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.48. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of USA Truck from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.