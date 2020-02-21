US Bancorp DE Sells 1,336 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Freshpet by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,194,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,175 shares of company stock worth $558,696. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. 7,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,590. Freshpet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

