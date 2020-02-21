US Bancorp DE Sells 13,766 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after buying an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 155,645 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

MMSI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,286. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

