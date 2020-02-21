US Bancorp DE Sells 6,130 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

