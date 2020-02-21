US Bancorp DE Sells 650 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $129.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

