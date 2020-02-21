US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dell were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Dell by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Dell by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura dropped their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,198. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

