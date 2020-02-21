USD Coin Tops One Day Volume of $961.26 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $424.70 million and $961.26 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010403 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, LATOKEN, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.02740410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00099497 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 424,808,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,043,121 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, OKEx, CPDAX, Kucoin, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Poloniex, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

