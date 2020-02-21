Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.93 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UEM stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.78. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of $524.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, insider Susan Hansen acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30). Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,719.55).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

