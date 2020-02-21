ValuEngine Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.10.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,989,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.