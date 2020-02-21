ValuEngine Upgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.