Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.14. 993,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,548. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

