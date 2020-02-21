Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Huber Financial Advisors LLC

Huber Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 246,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

