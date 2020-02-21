Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.68. 856,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $187.13 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

