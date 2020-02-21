Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.60

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 65376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 107,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.