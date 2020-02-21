Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $85.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $85.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

