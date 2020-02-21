Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.74 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $997.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

