Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.74 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $997.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.