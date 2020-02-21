Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 265,596 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.18.

In other news, insider Barry Fehlberg 2,000,000 shares of Venus Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

Venus Metals Company Profile (ASX:VMC)

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

