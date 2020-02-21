Venus Metals (ASX:VMC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 265,596 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 287,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of $34.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.18.

In other news, insider Barry Fehlberg 2,000,000 shares of Venus Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for vanadium, cobalt, nickel, gold, and lithium. The company holds a 100% interest in the Youanmi Gold Project located in the northeast of the city of Perth; the Youanmi Lithium Project located in the Murchison District; the Youanmi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project located on the southern margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt; and the Youanmi Vanadium Project.

