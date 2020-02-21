Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veru from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $286.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

