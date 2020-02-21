ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

