ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.69.
NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
