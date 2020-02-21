Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

VICR stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $99,143.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vicor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

