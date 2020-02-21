Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.63. 267,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

