Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 96,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,780. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

