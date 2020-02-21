Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 223,391 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,824,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $6,110,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of FBHS traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $71.82. 5,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,737. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.