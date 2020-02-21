Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,533 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock remained flat at $$42.07 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

