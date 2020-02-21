Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,738,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 265,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,663,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 778,208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 15,799.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,374,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 23,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,207. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.