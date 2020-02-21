Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,867,000 after buying an additional 94,806 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $20,104,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.10.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $12.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $729.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,490. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $358.07 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $666.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.