Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Baidu stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $129.48. 971,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -143.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.